National Urban Planning Framework: Minister for greater collaboration between govts to make cities safer

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal called for greater collaboration between the federal and provincial governments to make cities safer, more resilient, and livable through the National Urban Planning Framework.

The minister directed all relevant agencies to prepare a comprehensive and sustainable urban planning framework that can serve as a model for other provinces and help transform Pakistan’s major cities into engines of economic growth.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the National Urban Planning Framework in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Qamar, Additional Secretary for Planning, members of the Planning Commission, and senior officials from various departments.

He highlighted the urgent need to address key urban challenges, including environmental pollution, housing shortages, and the inefficient use of land resources, which are degrading the quality of urban life.

The minister also stressed the importance of improving urban transportation systems and providing adequate facilities for pedestrians and cyclists to make cities more environmentally friendly and youth-centric.

He emphasised that the primary goal of the National Urban Planning Framework was to transform cities into engines of growth by providing effective governance, modern urban planning, efficient mass transit systems, and enhanced security. He stated that the framework aims at ensuring that Pakistan’s urban centres become “livable cities” that support sustainable development.

Highlighting the growing challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and population growth, the minister stressed the need for improved land management, zoning, and expert urban planning to address these issues. He underscored the importance of preventing fertile agricultural land from being unnecessarily converted into housing schemes, urging the development of comprehensive policies to safeguard these vital resources. Furthermore, he emphasised the need to integrate climate adaptation and mitigation measures into urban planning to protect cities from climate-induced threats.

During the meeting, it was revealed that 54 per cent of Pakistan’s urban population resides in just 21 major cities, with 34.5 per cent concentrated in mega-cities such as Karachi and Lahore. The rapid urban expansion is contributing to the proliferation of illegal settlements and informal housing, which violate planning regulations and adversely affect city functions.

