LUMS to host summit on renewable energy from tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) is hosting a summit on September 28-29 to facilitate discussions on the region’s transition to renewable energy.

Leading energy experts, researchers, civil society activists, policy makers and parliamentarians will be attending the event.

The summit is being organised by the LUMS Energy Institute (LEI) in collaboration with the Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition (PREC).

The event is aimed at highlighting the need for coordinated efforts across Asia to mobilise finances for a transition towards renewable energy, a move away from fossil fuels and improving energy efficiency and conservation.

The key objectives of the summit are to review and analyse the progress made in Asia on energy transition, align Asia’s energy transition initiatives with the key targets set at COP28, especially the tripling of renewable energy, doubling of energy efficiency and moving away from fossil fuels in a decisive and definitive manner.

The event is divided into several plenary sessions, panel discussions and group activities to ensure that its delegates can exchange ideas and information across a wide range of issues and subjects concerning energy. The proceedings include evidence-based presentations from different Asian countries.

The summit will include sessions address by Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Co-conveners of the Parliamentary Forum on Energy and Economy, Federal Minister Energy, Federal Minister Planning, Sindh Energy Minister and former federal ministers of climate change.

The two-day event is meant to be a platform to provide real-time insights and solutions to scale up renewable energy and learn from the global energy transition experiences.

