AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

LUMS to host summit on renewable energy from tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:11am

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) is hosting a summit on September 28-29 to facilitate discussions on the region’s transition to renewable energy.

Leading energy experts, researchers, civil society activists, policy makers and parliamentarians will be attending the event.

The summit is being organised by the LUMS Energy Institute (LEI) in collaboration with the Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition (PREC).

The event is aimed at highlighting the need for coordinated efforts across Asia to mobilise finances for a transition towards renewable energy, a move away from fossil fuels and improving energy efficiency and conservation.

The key objectives of the summit are to review and analyse the progress made in Asia on energy transition, align Asia’s energy transition initiatives with the key targets set at COP28, especially the tripling of renewable energy, doubling of energy efficiency and moving away from fossil fuels in a decisive and definitive manner.

The event is divided into several plenary sessions, panel discussions and group activities to ensure that its delegates can exchange ideas and information across a wide range of issues and subjects concerning energy. The proceedings include evidence-based presentations from different Asian countries.

The summit will include sessions address by Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Co-conveners of the Parliamentary Forum on Energy and Economy, Federal Minister Energy, Federal Minister Planning, Sindh Energy Minister and former federal ministers of climate change.

The two-day event is meant to be a platform to provide real-time insights and solutions to scale up renewable energy and learn from the global energy transition experiences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

renewable energy LUMS LUMS Energy Institute PREC

Comments

200 characters

LUMS to host summit on renewable energy from tomorrow

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

IMF refutes 11pc loan demand report

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Jam urges KP govt to revisit levy of infrastructure cess

Read more stories