LUMS hosting Asia’s Energy Transition Summit this week

LAHORE: LUMS is hosting the Asia’s Energy Transition Summit on September 28–29 to facilitate discussion on transition to renewable energy. Leading energy experts, researchers, civil society activists, policymakers and parliamentarians will be attending the event.

The summit is being organised by the LUMS Energy Institute (LEI) in collaboration with the Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition (PREC). The event is aimed at highlighting the need for coordinated efforts across Asia to mobilise finances for a transition towards renewable energy, a move away from fossil fuels and improving energy efficiency and conservation.

The key objectives of the summit are to review and analyse the progress made in Asia on energy transition and align Asia’s energy transition initiatives with the key targets set at COP28, especially the tripling of renewable energy, doubling of energy efficiency and moving away from fossil fuels in a decisive and definitive manner.

The event is divided into several plenary sessions, panel discussions and group activities to ensure that its delegates can exchange ideas and information across a wide range of issues and subjects concerning energy. The proceedings include evidence-based presentations from different Asian countries.

The summit will feature notable sessions by Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Co-convener of the Parliamentary Forum on Energy and Economy, Federal Minister Energy, Managing Director Private Power and Infrastructure Board, amongst others.

The two-day event is aimed at providing real-time insights and solutions to explore a viable pathway to scale up renewables and gain from the global energy transition.

