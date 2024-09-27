Rawalpindi Agreement: JI will hold sit-in on main roads on 29th

LAHORE: Chief Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Thursday presided over the meeting of the central and provincial leadership at Mansoorah.

The meeting discussed the prevailing political situation and the JI’s line of action.

Talking on occasion, Rehman said the JI would hold sit-in on main roads on September 29 to protest the government's failure to implement the Rawalpindi Agreement.

He said that the 45-day deadline for the agreement expired on September 23, yet the government has failed to provide any relief to the public. He stated that JI will conduct a public referendum from October 23 to October 27 to get the public opinion on the boycott of electricity bills. The JI, he said, will announce its future course of action accordingly as per the result of the referendum.

He said that JI is also considering options such as a wheel-jam strike and a long march towards Islamabad to compel the government to provide relief to the public on power bills. He demanded a uniform electricity tariff, the cancellation of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and an end to the luxurious lifestyles enjoyed by the ruling elite at the expense of state resources.

He called for imposing taxes on feudal lords, providing tax relief to salaried individuals, and abolishing unjust taxes on the trading community. He demanded the government reduce petrol prices to Rs. 150 per liter, as the international market price of oil has already dropped to $70 per barrel. He also demanded abolition of petroleum levy.

He announced that JI would observe Palestine and Lebanon Solidarity Week from October 7, with a Gaza Million March scheduled in Karachi on October 6, followed by nationwide protests on October 7. He urged the government to officially observe October 7 as a national day of solidarity with the people of Palestine and their freedom fighters. He appealed to the nation to take to the streets at 12 noon on October 7 to express their solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Rehman asserted that JI believes the ruling parties came to power through rigging. However, since they are currently in authority, JI will continue to pressure the government to ensure relief for the masses.

He emphasized that a peaceful mass movement is essential for the strengthening of democracy, and JI is actively striving towards this goal.

