AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Inquiry finds doctor accused of blasphemy was killed in fake police shootout

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry found that a doctor accused of blasphemy was killed in a fake police shootout last week after violent protests by Islamists, a minister said on Thursday, ordering criminal proceedings against the officers involved.

It was the second such killing in police custody in a week.

Shah Nawaz, a doctor working in the town of Umerkot in southern Pakistan, went into hiding after local clerics accused him of blasphemy over a Facebook post, which he said in a video statement was posted on one of his old accounts that had been hacked long ago, according to his family.

The clerics then led violent protests in the area, attacking police stations and burning police vehicles.

His family said Nawaz had surrendered to police after receiving assurances from investigators that he would have a chance to prove his innocence. Instead, they said, he was killed in a shootout.

"An inquiry has found that it was a fake shootout," Sindh home minister Zia Lanjar told a news conference. "It was a custodial death," he said, reading from what he said was a 31-page inquiry report.

The accused officers include a deputy inspector general of police, two other senior officers and their subordinates, Lanjar said.

Local clerics and some politicians feted the accused officers, garlanding and showering them with rose petals at red-carpet events, according to human rights groups and pictures and videos posted on social media.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm these reports or the authenticity of the social media posts, but Lanjar said his government was against all forms of extremism.

