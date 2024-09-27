AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-27

FBR announces prize scheme for customers of Tier-1 retailers

Published 27 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday announced a prize scheme for the customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers, who would report unverified invoices issued by big retailers.

The FBR has notified the scheme for customers through issuance of SRO 1513(I)/2024 to amend the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

The total prize money and the denomination of the prizes for customers, who would report unverified invoices issued by integrated Tier-1 retailers, shall be decided by the Board.

The revised procedure for prize scheme revealed that the customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers, who reports unverified invoices issued by Tier-l retailers, shall be entitled to prizes in respect of their purchases from the integrated Tier-1 retailers.

In case of unverified invoice, the customer shall report the same through the application or WhatsApp number, as the case may be, providing the following details: Name of the customer; CNIC of the Customer; Mobile Number of the Customer; IBAN of the customer; proof of digital payment; picture of the unverified invoice and GPS Tagged picture of the business premises that has issued unverified invoice, the FBR said.

Provided that if the proof of digital payment is not provided by the customer, the right to claim the prize shall stand forfeited, the FBR maintained.

In case of unverified invoice, an alert shall be generated in the IRIS login of the Commissioner Inland Revenue and he shall authenticate the unverified invoice to establish the entitlement or otherwise of the customer for the prize. Provided that the Commissioner shall also take necessary action in terms of S No 24 in the Table of section 33 of the Sales Tax Act, the FBR said.

In case the particulars, as provided by the customer are found incorrect or incomplete at any stage, the onus for delay in the disbursement of prize shall rest with the customer, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

