PCJCCI marks China’s National Day

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 08:05am

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrated China’s National Day in collaboration with Information and Culture Department by conducting an interactive, festive and cultural event on Thursday at a local Hotel.

The chief guest of the event was Rana Sikandar Hayat, Minister Education Department, Government of Punjab and various guest of honors which included; Zhao Shiren, Consul General China in Lahore, Gen Nasir Khan Janjua, former National Security Advisor, Sunny Yang, Chairperson, All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association, Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI, Arshad Ansari, President, Lahore Press Club, Dr Murtaza Jafri, Vice Chancellor NCA, Muhammad Asad Manzoor Butt, President, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Javed Iqbal, Chairman PIEDMC, Dr Asghar Masoudi, Director General, Cultural Center, Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore and many others.

President PCJCCI Nazir Hussain said during his welcome address that, “I congratulate the people and leadership of China on the occasion of National Day. We highly admire and appreciate the development of China, especially during the last four decades. We believe it is all due to the visionary leadership of China and the right reforms and policies introduced by the Chinese government.”

He added that through this event our aim is to celebrate the diversity and multiculturalism between China and Pakistan. The CPEC is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China.

Rana Sikandar Hayat, Punjab Minister Education Department said that I would like to wish our Chinese brethren a very happy Chinese national day. China is definitely Pakistan’s well-wisher; Pakistan and China are undoubtedly tied with the largest economic engagement - CPEC which will prove instrumental to change the whole scenario and indeed can be termed as fate-changer.

Zhao Shiren, Consul General China in Lahore shared that I believe the bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other; PCJCCI has set a remarkable example of this goodwill.

Lt General Nasser Khan Janjua, former Corps Commander Quetta appreciated the idea of celebrating cultural diversity through various Chinese performances and by organizing live exhibition of handicrafts by the artisans, depiction of Pakistan’s culture by various instrumental and other performances.

