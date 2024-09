ISLAMABAD: The ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Dar underlined the importance of deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He extended warm wishes on the occasion of the 94th National Day of Saudi Arabia.

