ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday met with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House. President Shehzad Shaukat led the delegation of the SCBA.

Bilawal and the delegation of the SCBA discussed the inevitable need of the proposed Constitutional Court. They also held a discussion regarding judicial reforms.

