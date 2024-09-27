Solar Power-An Energy Resilience

TEXT: Pakistan is a country with a population of more than 240 million which has been dealing with increasing energy needs for years. The excessive reliance on traditional energy sources such as oil, gas, and coal and intolerable infrastructure problems have still cast the country into a perpetual energy crisis. People have accepted these long power cuts and rising energy prices as a normal thing in Pakistan.

Given the geographical location of Pakistan, the country has enormous prospects of generating renewable energy. Pakistan is situated in a region which is favorable for solar power utilization as the country receives plenty of sunshine throughout the year, particularly in the regions of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab which are characterized by high solar irradiance.

This geographical circumstance makes solar energy as one of the lucrative options of renewable energy technologies in the country. In addition to solar energy, there is also the potential of wind and hydropower resources, but solar energy has quickly become the SEB’s most logical and widely adopted source of energy. Over the last couple of years, the government moved closer towards enacting various measures that would enhance the utilization of renewable energy in the country. The Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2019 fixed a target that 30% of the country’s energy requirements would be met through renewable sources by 2030. Another noticeable enhancement has been that solar energy, especially, has gained a high level of attention from the audience as well as parties which are private because it is one of the key pieces of this strategy.

The advent of solar energy technology has started to solve energy concerns in Pakistan. The country is well endowed with sun, making solar energy generation both on a small scale and large-scale practical. In urban settings, particularly, many residences have begun to fix solar panels on their rooftops as an alternative to the national electricity supply. In rural areas, where electricity is unreliable or often unavailable, solar energy provides a vital source of electrification. Distributed solar systems are being installed in off grid rural communities and agricultural lands in order to reduce pressure on the nation’s electricity grid.

At the national level, there have been many state funded solar projects that have helped not only the national grid but also provided relief to end users. Aside from these utility-grade projects, there is an increasing adoption of solar energy within agriculture which is a significant economic sector in Pakistan. Solar irrigation pumps and systems are enabling farmers to move away from expensive and eco-unfriendly diesel-driven machines.

One of the most significant advancements in Pakistan's solar energy sector is the introduction of net metering by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). Net metering allows households and businesses to sell excess electricity generated by their solar panels back to the national grid. This system not only reduces the electricity bills for those who invest in solar energy but also helps to reduce the overall burden on the national grid, especially during peak demand times. The availability of net metering has encouraged more individuals and companies to adopt solar power, contributing to the broader transition toward renewable energy.

Despite the many advantages of solar energy, there are still considerable challenges that hinder its widespread adoption in Pakistan. One of the primary obstacles is the high initial cost of installing solar panels. While the global cost of solar technology has decreased significantly over the past decade, the upfront expense remains prohibitive for many Pakistani households and businesses. Government subsidies and accessible financing options play a crucial role in making solar energy more affordable at scale.

Additionally, a lack of awareness about the long-term benefits of solar energy continues to be a barrier, particularly in rural areas where misinformation or unfamiliarity with renewable technologies prevails. Many people are unaware of the potential savings and environmental benefits that solar power can offer. Public education and awareness campaigns will be key to encouraging broader adoption of solar energy, especially in regions where conventional energy sources are unreliable or costly. Fakt Exhibitions has had an important role in the industry as we launched our pioneer exhibition Solar Pakistan that has been in the running for 17 editions now. With our latest endeavor, Pakistan Sustainability Week which now acts as an umbrella for Solar Pakistan, providing a valuable platform for information sharing, innovation and connectivity in the alternative energy industry.

Another significant challenge is related to Pakistan’s aging energy infrastructure, which is not yet equipped to fully integrate large-scale renewable energy generation. While net metering is a positive step, the country’s transmission and distribution network requires upgrades to handle the influx of solar power. Consistent policy support, alongside efforts to modernize the energy grid, will be necessary to overcome these issues and unlock the full potential of solar power in Pakistan. The country imports a substantial portion of its solar equipment, making the sector vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions and currency fluctuations. To mitigate these risks, Pakistan needs to focus on building local capacity for manufacturing solar panels and other related components. Supporting the development of a local solar industry could not only reduce costs but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Putting these challenges aside, solar energy presents a tremendous opportunity for Pakistan to reshape its energy landscape. The government’s commitment to renewable energy, coupled with private sector investments and public engagement, can help drive the transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. In the coming years, it will be critical to expand the adoption of solar energy across sectors, from agriculture to industry, and to urban households. Enhanced financing models, increased local production of solar equipment, and continued policy support will be vital components of this effort.

If managed effectively, solar power can help Pakistan reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels, curb greenhouse gas emissions, and achieve energy independence. As the country looks toward the future, renewable energy, particularly solar power, holds the promise of solving a lot more than just the energy crisis in the country.

