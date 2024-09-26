AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
England’s Hull out of Pakistan tour

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 10:45pm

LONDON: England paceman Josh Hull has been ruled out of next month’s Test tour of Pakistan with a quad injury, team management said Thursday.

The 20-year-old Leicestershire left-arm quick has missed the current white-ball series against Australia due to the injury, which he suffered during his Test debut against Sri Lanka at the Oval earlier this month.

An England spokesman said Hull would continue his recovery, with no replacement called up into the squad for a three-Test series starting in Multan on October 7.

England Test captain Stokes back for Pakistan tour

The 6 feet, 7 inches (2 metres) tall Hull was a surprise selection for the third Test against Sri Lanka, given he’d had then taken just two wickets in the second division of this season’s County Championship at the hugely expensive average of 182.50.

But he had match figures of 3-91 against Sri Lanka, whose eight-wicket victory at the Oval meant England won a three-Test series 2-1.

Revised England squad for three-Test tour of Pakistan:

Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

England Pakistan tour Josh Hull

