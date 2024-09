WASHINGTON: The White House insisted Thursday that a US-led international call for a ceasefire in Lebanon had been “coordinated” with Israel, despite Israel later rejecting the truce and vowing to keep fighting Hezbollah.

“The statement was indeed coordinated with the Israeli side,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that talks were continuing at the UN General Assembly in New York.