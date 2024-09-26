AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed on China stimulus, regional tensions

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday helped by news of aggressive economic stimulus from China, while geopolitical tensions in the region weighed on sentiment.

China’s central bank on Tuesday unveiled its biggest stimulus since the pandemic to pull the economy out of its deflationary funk and back towards the government’s growth target.

Driving the optimism was an official readout from a meeting of China’s politburo that said the country would deploy “necessary fiscal spending” to meet this year’s economic growth target of roughly 5%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, with ACWA Power Company advancing 4.8%.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped 0.5%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped, reversing earlier gains, on a media report that Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude exporter, will give up its price target in preparation for raising output.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.8%, led by a 4.3% rise in Parkin Company.

Most Gulf markets in red on rising tensions in the region

The United Arab Emirates central bank raised its forecast for 2024 GDP growth to 4% from a previous forecast of 3.9%, citing improvement in the oil sector’s performance, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed flat.

Israel rejected proposals on Thursday for a ceasefire with Hezbollah and conducted a military exercise simulating manoeuvres in Lebanon, defying allies including the United States which had called for an immediate halt in fighting.

On Wednesday, Israel’s army chief made the most explicit public comment yet on the possibility of a ground assault on Lebanon, telling troops near the border to be prepared to cross.

The Qatari benchmark was up 0.4%, with Qatar National Bank gaining 0.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.1% higher.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.3% to 12,374
 ABU DHABI        was flat at 9,514
 DUBAI            gained 0.8% to 4,527
 QATAR            added 0.4% to 10,582
 EGYPT            up 0.1% to 31,277
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.3% to 2,014
 OMAN             lost 0.5% to 4,702
 KUWAIT           down 0.1% to 7,790
---------------------------------------
Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Most Gulf stock markets Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed on China stimulus, regional tensions

Despite progress, Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, structural challenges remain formidable: IMF

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $24mn, now stand at $9.53bn

ECP approaches Supreme Court again for clarification on reserved seats

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Israel rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal

Oil prices slide 3% on prospect of more OPEC+ oil

Biden announces $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Read more stories