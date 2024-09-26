Qatar says ‘not aware of a direct link’ between Lebanon, Gaza truce talks

DOHA: Qatar, a mediator in the Gaza war, said on Thursday there was no direct link between talks for a truce in Gaza and an international push for an immediate ceasefire between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel.

“I’m not aware of a direct link, but obviously both mediations are hugely overlapping when you are talking about the same parties, for the most part, that are taking part,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters.

Lebanese prime minister believes ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah possible

Cross-border violence between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah has intensified in recent days after repeated failures to reach a truce between Israel and Hamas Palestinian following during almost a year of fighting in Gaza.

Months of behind-the-scenes negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States could not halt the war, which began on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, apart from a one-week truce beginning in late November.

Ansari said Qatar was “working with our partners” to ensure “an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon” and “work our way back from the current escalation”.

“On the other track, the talks about Gaza, we continue with our efforts,” he added.

The United States and allies including Qatar called on Wednesday for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon as the death toll mounts from Israeli strikes on the Iran-backed group, particularly on its strongholds in Lebanon’s south.

Ansari said it was “too early” to describe a “formal mediation track” in talks between Israel and Hezbollah. “I don’t think we can now say there’s a formal mediation track, rather than all channels of communication remain open,” he said.

Diplomats had repeatedly said a Gaza ceasefire could help calm regional tensions, including in Lebanon, where Hezbollah said its months of strikes on Israeli targets were an act of support for Hamas.

Qatar ‘appalled’ at alleged criticism by Netanyahu

But after the 21-day proposal, diplomats said the United States was no longer directly linking its struggling push for a Gaza ceasefire with Lebanon efforts due to the urgency of the Lebanon crisis.