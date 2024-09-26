AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
DFML 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
DGKC 74.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
FCCL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
FFBL 47.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.4%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUBC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
KOSM 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.85%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 144.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.27%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
PRL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SEARL 58.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TPLP 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.29%)
UNITY 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,619 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,026 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 81,996 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 25,983 Decreased By -138.9 (-0.53%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields slip on China stimulus report, mounting rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 01:55pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Thursday after news that China is considering more economic support fuelled optimism over a broad-based easing in financial conditions.

Meanwhile, investors now attached a roughly 60% chance to an interest rate cut next month by the European Central Bank , having almost ruled out such a move last week, as weak European business activity survey, a downbeat German business morale report and a fall in US consumer confidence added momentum to bets in the previous session.

“Risk sentiment is strengthening this morning due to rumours of an additional $142-billion injection from Chinese authorities into the banking system,” Danske Bank analysts said in a client note.

Euro zone bond yields hold steady after two-day slide

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 1.6 basis points to 2.17% after rising as much as 2.192% on Wednesday.

Yields move inversely to prices.

Italy’s 10-year yield declined 3.9 bps to 3.5% and the gap between Italian and German yields stood at 132.4 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was down 2 bps at 2.114%.

“Speeches by top ECB officials are the wild card in the EGB space today, considering mounting rate-cut assumptions in the euro zone in recent days.

Aside from this, we might just see a repetition of yesterday’s lacklustre activity in EGBs, with directional trading only starting to revive with tomorrow’s inflation releases out of France and Spain,“ analysts at UniCredit wrote in a note to clients.

More inflation data at the beginning of next week will provide a clearer idea as to whether the ECB will cut rates on Oct. 17, they said.

The ECB has cut rates by 25 basis points twice this year. Investors have been keeping a close eye on French yields which on Tuesday rose above Spain’s for the first time since 2008 due to concern about the new government’s ability to tackle the budget deficit.

The gap between French and German 10-year yields was last at 78.3 bps, from around 70 bps two weeks ago. It reached its widest since 2012 beyond 85 bps during France’s parliamentary elections.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields slip on China stimulus report, mounting rate-cut bets

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 retreats after initial buying burst on IMF board approval

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices fall over 2% on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Filing of returns: FBR approached for two-month extension

Read more stories