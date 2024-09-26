AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
Robert Lewandowski helps Liga leaders Barca past Getafe

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 12:37pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski continued his fine form and earned La Liga leaders Barcelona a 1-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday.

The Polish forward struck from close range in the first half to maintain Barca’s 100 percent record in the league so far this season with their seventh victory.

Barcelona dominated despite not being able to add to their lead and restored a four-point advantage on Real Madrid, who beat Alaves on Tuesday.

“You can’t always win by a lot of goals,” defender Jules Kounde told Movistar.

“I think the important thing is we made a lot of chances again and took the three points… Getafe is always a tough team to handle.”

Coach Hansi Flick started Inaki Pena in goal for the stricken Marc-Andre ter Stegen, out for months with a severe knee injury, and brought Marc Casado and Alejandro Balde back into the side.

The reserve goalkeeper, who conceded 32 times in 17 matches across all competitions last season, heard his name chanted supportively by fans behind his goal and saved an early header from Carles Perez.

By contrast his opposite number David Soria’s weak touch on Kounde’s cross led to Barcelona’s opener on 19 minutes, the ball falling perfectly for Lewandowski to finish from close range.

The 36-year-old striker has seven goals in La Liga this season and leads the scoring charts, seemingly rejuvenated under Flick after struggling at times last season.

“For me he’s the best number nine of the last 10 years,” Flick, who also coached him at Bayern Munich, told reporters. “His job is in front of the goal, in the box, and he’s doing that great.”

Teen starlet Lamine Yamal might have doubled the lead moments later when Raphinha played him in, but he nudged inches past the post.

Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off before Euro 2024

Soria made a good save from Raphinha, who collected the August player of the month award before kick-off, and soon sent another effort skidding wide.

Yamal almost bent home a delicious curling strike from distance before the hour, but Soria tipped it over the crossbar.

The Getafe goalkeeper also palmed a dangerous Raphinha free-kick around the post as Barcelona pushed for a second to put the match to bed.

Spain’s Euro 2024 hero Yamal clipped the top of the crossbar with a vicious effort from distance, as Barca started to grumble about Getafe’s persistently heavy challenges.

Raphinha missed a golden chance in the final stages, heading wide after a clever dart into the box but Barcelona were not punished for their profligacy.

Late scare

Getafe, 19th, are still winless and wasted a fine chance of their own at the death when Borja Mayoral failed to get a shot away when well placed and free inside the box.

“We didn’t put away our chances… we have to be more decisive in the area,” said Getafe midfielder Luis Milla.

The Madrid club have found the net on just three occasions so far this season. “It’s clear we have to improve there, I’m sure the team will end up scoring,” added Milla.

Even with various star names out injured, Flick’s side have continued to improve since he arrived.

“He’s a coach who is very sure how he wants to play (and) we’re understanding it well,” added Kounde.

“The team is enjoying training and we’re comfortable in the games.

“He’s a very demanding coach and that’s suiting us well.”

Robert Lewandowski

