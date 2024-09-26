North Korea may be able to produce double-digit number of nuclear weapons, South Korean lawmaker says

SEOUL: North Korea has enough plutonium and uranium to produce at least a double-digit number of nuclear weapons, lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said on Thursday, citing South Korea’s spy agency.

The agency also sees the likelihood of a 7th nuclear test by North Korea being more likely after the US presidential election than before, Lee who sits on the parliamentary intelligence committee, told the press.