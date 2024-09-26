AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 131.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.47%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
DCL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
DFML 49.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.25%)
DGKC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
FCCL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.84%)
FFBL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
MLCF 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.37%)
OGDC 145.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.46%)
PAEL 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.3%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.7%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.62%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.1%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.42%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,706 Increased By 37.6 (0.43%)
BR30 26,419 Increased By 153.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 82,659 Increased By 410.8 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,194 Increased By 73 (0.28%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

PM urges UN SG to help implement resolutions on Kashmir

INP Published 26 Sep, 2024 09:10am

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called on him to use his good offices for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, and ensuring the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

The prime minister, in the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly here, briefed the UN secretary-general on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He underscored Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s egregious actions in the IIOJK and stressed upon the need to resolve the dispute to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the initiative by the Secretary General Guterres to organize the “Summit of the Future”, and expressed his hope that its outcome would help the developing countries in bridging the financial gap for implementation of SDGs and climate goals.

He condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians, and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The prime minister also urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the establishment of a viable and sovereign State of Palestine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also underscored the need for stemming the rising tide of Islamophobia, and discrimination against Muslims worldwide.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to actively contribute towards international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26.

Secretary General Guterres thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards international peace and security in the form of its UN’s peacekeeping force.

Antonio Guterres Kashmir UNGA IIOJK PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM urges UN SG to help implement resolutions on Kashmir

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories