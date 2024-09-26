‘Constitutional court’ to ensure swift, speedy & fair justice: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri said that the proposal of establishment of Federal Constitutional Court would successfully address the existing legal and judicial challenges in the country.

Addressing a news conference along with Senator Palwasha Khan on Wednesday, Marri said that formation of Federal Constitutional Court is need of the country and her party has very clear stance on it.

She said that the idea of a Constitutional Court has been mentioned in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) and it has been part of the PPP’s manifesto. PPP has raised this demand of establishing Constitutional Courts with full force. She said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been advocating for the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court for quite some time and recently. PPP has been presenting its stance with conviction and has come to know about the ongoing constitutional amendments.

The PPP Central Information Secretary urged the government to consult with all the stakeholders on the proposed constitutional package. She said that Federal Constitutional Court would ensure swift, speedy and fair justice.

She criticised the current judicial system is often preoccupied with political and constitutional cases, which leaves little room for addressing the grievances of the general public.

Shazia Marri said the justice system in the provinces is also crumbling, and proposed that a constitutional court should be established in every province. “Each province should have representation in the Federal Constitutional Court,” she added.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) she said, “There is a party that has ‘justice’ in its name but is running away from it. They only want justice for one person, whereas, the PPP seeks justice for the common man.”

Shazia Marri said that there is need of a collective effort to provide relief to the public and lawmaking is the prerogative of the Parliament, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The PPP leader said that that there is ongoing propaganda aimed at discrediting institutions, but reiterated that lies, no matter how they are spun, remain lies. She also expressed support for reforms in the judiciary, including family courts, arguing that if proper reforms were enacted, there might not even be a need for a “Practice and Procedure Act.”

On the occasion, Senator Palwasha Khan alleged the PTI for creating chaos in the country and called for adhering to the CoD. Palwasha stressed that the establishment of the court would not lead to the dominance of any one province but would instead strengthen the Federation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024