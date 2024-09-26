Khaqan urges CJP to retire once he completes tenure

ISLAMABAD: The ex-prime minister and Awam Pakistan Party (APP) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to retire after completing his tenure, amidst what he described as political instability and chaos in the country.

Talking to journalists, he said that Pakistan is passing through a critical political turmoil as it is in a state of political instability and unrest. “There is no option but to run the country according to the constitution,” he added.

He criticised lack of transparency in recent constitutional amendments, adding the parliament is unaware of the constitutional amendments being made. “Attempts have been made to undermine the Constitution in the dead of night (…) Justice Isa should retire after completing his term,” he added.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s political history, he said that “every election in Pakistan has been rigged, yet no one has learned any lessons and the people’s mandate has also been stolen.”

He went on to comment on the political leadership of both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, adding Nawaz Sharif abandoned his “respect the vote” narrative. “Imran Khan came to end corruption, but today, corruption has increased tenfold,” he stated.

He further criticised the current government’s performance, saying it has failed to gain public support, adding the incumbent government has completely failed in securing the backing of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024