AGL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 131.39 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.62%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
DFML 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.39%)
DGKC 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.45%)
FCCL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.84%)
FFBL 47.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
MLCF 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.37%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TPLP 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,706 Increased By 37.6 (0.43%)
BR30 26,419 Increased By 153.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 82,637 Increased By 389.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 26,190 Increased By 68.2 (0.26%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

Khaqan urges CJP to retire once he completes tenure

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: The ex-prime minister and Awam Pakistan Party (APP) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to retire after completing his tenure, amidst what he described as political instability and chaos in the country.

Talking to journalists, he said that Pakistan is passing through a critical political turmoil as it is in a state of political instability and unrest. “There is no option but to run the country according to the constitution,” he added.

He criticised lack of transparency in recent constitutional amendments, adding the parliament is unaware of the constitutional amendments being made. “Attempts have been made to undermine the Constitution in the dead of night (…) Justice Isa should retire after completing his term,” he added.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s political history, he said that “every election in Pakistan has been rigged, yet no one has learned any lessons and the people’s mandate has also been stolen.”

He went on to comment on the political leadership of both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, adding Nawaz Sharif abandoned his “respect the vote” narrative. “Imran Khan came to end corruption, but today, corruption has increased tenfold,” he stated.

He further criticised the current government’s performance, saying it has failed to gain public support, adding the incumbent government has completely failed in securing the backing of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi CJP CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Comments

200 characters

Khaqan urges CJP to retire once he completes tenure

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories