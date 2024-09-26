AGL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

Climate change: PM’s coordinator advocates youth engagement

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2024 09:18am

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam has stressed the importance of youth engagement in addressing climate change as it was crucial for survival of the future generations.

Addressing a programme at Aiwan-e-Iqbal regarding the conference of the parties (COP) simulation here on Wednesday, she called for active youth involvement to foster a proactive approach to environmental stewardship in Pakistan. She underscored the significance of building strong narrative around climate preservation to effectively tackle the challenges posed by environmental degradation. “The participation of our youth is not just beneficial; it is crucial,” she said, advocating for collective efforts to raise awareness among young people regarding climate needs.

The PM coordinator expressed gratitude to the media for their pivotal role in bringing attention to climate issues, noting the presence of representatives from major TV channels at the event as a testament to the urgency of the matter.

Romina Alam pointed out that Pakistan ranks fifth among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, underscoring the necessity for practical and impactful measures to combat environmental challenges.

Referring to the students as the “future of Pakistan,” she expressed optimism about the nation’s potential. She explained that the Conference of the Parties serves as an international platform for discussing and adopting action plans to address climate change, and that COP simulations were being organised nationwide to engage youth.

The PM coordinator called for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to navigate the country through its current challenges, striving for development and prosperity.

In response to a query, she affirmed that the government is actively working to raise awareness among students in various educational institutions about their responsibilities toward climate action. She said coordination was also underway with all provinces for better and effective results.

At the conclusion of the event, certificates were awarded to outstanding student participants, including Muhammad Hadid Ali, Minahil Chaudhry, Nosher Bilal, Muhammad Rehan, and Muhammad Numan, recognizing their contributions and achievements.

