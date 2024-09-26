NAB asks AC to frame charges against Elahi

LAHORE: The prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday asked an accountability court to frame charges against former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and others in a reference of receiving kickbacks in development funds as copies of witnesses’ statements had been provided to all suspects.

The court however adjourned the proceedings till October 2 and asked the counsel of Pervez Elahi to present his more arguments on the question of jurisdiction.

Earlier, the counsel of Pervez Elahi questioned the jurisdiction of the accountability court to hear the matter after amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 had been upheld by the Supreme Court. He argued that the allegation against his client pertained to misuse of authority, which, after the amendments in the NAB law, no longer fell under the accountability court’s jurisdiction.

PTI President Pervez Elahi did not appear before the court due to health reasons. The court allowed his request for one-time exemption from attendance.

The NAB reference alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti being principal secretary to then chief minister Elahi maneuvered the award of contracts in favor of blue-eyed contractors. It said the suspect released full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of construction work only to receive kickbacks.

