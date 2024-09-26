MPCL set to launch data centres across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) is set to expand its horizons by investing in the establishment of data centres, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and related technology ventures.

This strategic initiative aligns with Pakistan’s vision for a digitally-empowered economy and will leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive digital transformation across multiple industries, significantly enhance Pakistan’s data infrastructure, stimulate economic growth, and create employment opportunities for highly skilled workforce in this sector.

The MPCL in collaboration with its partners will lead this expansion by developing Tier-III/Tier-IV certified, purpose-built data centres across Pakistan to meet the data management and processing needs for wide range of public and private institutions.

These data centres will provide co-location services, and also deliver comprehensive cloud services, addressing the evolving requirements of businesses across different sectors.

The project launch ceremony was held in Karachi and was attended by key stakeholders and prominent corporate leaders.

This initiative is expected to pave the way for creating a secure and efficient infrastructure for data storage and processing, adhering to principles of data localisation and sovereignty, while promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

This initiative represents a significant milestone in the MPCL’s journey, further solidifying its position as a leader in both the energy and technology sectors in Pakistan.

