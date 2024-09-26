Minister for adopting effective population management techniques

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that effective population management and resource alignment are key strategies employed by developed nations, and Pakistan must adopt similar measures.

“The population growth rate, which was 2.4 percent in 2017, has now doubled, posing a major obstacle to national development,” the minister said while participating as the chief guest at the 11th Parliamentary Forum on Population on Wednesday.

In his address, the minister emphasised the need for national consensus and the importance of setting aside political differences to collectively address the country’s challenges, stating that Pakistan’s progress depends on collaborative and unified efforts.

Commending the efforts of the Population Council, the federal minister noted that the forum provides a vital platform for all political parties to engage in open dialogue on the pressing issue of population growth. He highlighted the rapid population increase in Pakistan as a serious concern, requiring immediate and effective measures.

Referencing the recent digital census, he pointed out that Pakistan’s population has surged significantly over the past three decades, placing immense pressure on the country’s resources. Currently, Pakistan is among the 30 nations with the highest population growth rates globally, ranking first in Asia. He stressed that the growing population has exacerbated the challenges of providing essential resources such as water, healthcare, and education.

The minister also underscored the critical importance of investing in education, healthcare, and human capital development to address the population issue. He expressed concern over the high incidence of diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, diabetes, and polio in Pakistan, placing the country among the highest globally in these areas. Additionally, with 25 million children still out of school, the challenge of enrolling these children is compounded by the need to ensure the provision of quality education.

He highlighted the need to shift focus from quantity to quality in education and healthcare systems, stressing the importance of developing a healthy, skilled, and educated workforce capable of meeting future challenges. He urged public representatives to actively engage in discussions on this critical issue at both national and provincial levels and to raise public awareness about population control.

At the conclusion of the event, the Federal Minister and representatives from the national and provincial assemblies engaged in a detailed discussion on population control and its impact on national development.

