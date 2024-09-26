AGL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 131.06 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.36%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
DCL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
DFML 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
FCCL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FFBL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUMNL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
MLCF 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NBP 60.45 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.55%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.3%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,712 Increased By 43.6 (0.5%)
BR30 26,436 Increased By 170.7 (0.65%)
KSE100 82,692 Increased By 443.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,206 Increased By 85.1 (0.33%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

PML-N criticises judiciary

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: As a heated debate surrounds a recent constitutional amendment, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday criticised the judiciary for its failure to stand against martial laws in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, he questioned the legal basis of recent court decisions, particularly in relation to reserved seats and party defections.

“No member in the case of reserved seats said they wanted to change parties. Under what law can the judiciary tell someone to join another party,” he asked, adding, “the judiciary has never stood up against martial law, and now there’s uproar over parliament’s constitutional amendment.”

He expressed concerns over a recent court ruling that, according to him, created unnecessary complications. “The decision regarding reserved seats has raised many questions. It has made the situation so complex that it seems impossible to resolve,” he added.

He also criticised the frequent striking down of laws by the judiciary, adding, “We often hear that certain laws are in conflict with the constitution, and the judiciary interprets and rules on them, but is it not possible for a judicial bench to make a mistake? What were the reasons behind such errors,” he questioned, referring to the Election Act, being repeatedly violated in this case.

He pointed to the constitutional requirement that members join a party within three days, adding “these people joined the Sunni Ittehad Council within the given time.”

“The constitution restricts this for five years, but the judiciary breaks this rule and tells the ‘birds’ to fly out of the cage and join PTI. How does the judiciary have this authority? If it has been assumed, it has been wrongly done,” he added.

He further criticised the principle of complete justice, saying no member expressed a desire to switch parties. “Under which law can you force them to do so? The judiciary never stood firm against martial law, and now it is challenging parliament’s constitutional amendments. We are left wondering which direction to take,” he questioned.

He concluded by pointing to Article 239 of the Constitution, which states that constitutional amendments cannot be challenged in court. “This provision has been effectively nullified, and the authority of parliament is being restricted. Due to overreach, constitutional provisions are being paralysed,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMLN Irfan Siddiqui judiciary SC judges reserved seats constitutional amendments

Comments

200 characters

PML-N criticises judiciary

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories