AGL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 131.06 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.36%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
DCL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
DFML 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
FCCL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FFBL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUMNL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
MLCF 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NBP 60.45 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.55%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.3%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,709 Increased By 40.5 (0.47%)
BR30 26,426 Increased By 160.6 (0.61%)
KSE100 82,665 Increased By 417.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 26,194 Increased By 72.4 (0.28%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-26

Trump says would destroy Iran if it ‘harms’ a US election candidate

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said Wednesday Iran should be blown “to smithereens” if the Islamic republic is involved in the harming of a US White House candidate or ex-president.

The provocative remarks come after American intelligence warned of threats from Tehran against the Republican’s life after two apparent assassination bids in recent months.

“As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve — but possibly do — Iran,” Trump said at a campaign event in North Carolina.

“If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens,” he added.

Trump went on to say he and the United States have been “threatened very directly by Iran” and that a firm message needed to reach Tehran that there would be the most severe consequences should it be involved in plots to kill or hurt an American president or candidate.

“The best way to do it is through the office of the president, that (if) you do any attacks on former presidents or candidates for president, your country gets blown to smithereens, as we say.” Trump also said it was “strange” that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was in New York this week and accorded substantial protection as he attends the United Nations General Assembly even as news of the threats emerged. “We have large security forces guarding him, and yet they’re threatening our former president and the leading candidate to become the next president of the United States,” Trump said.

Donald Trump US Iran 2020 US elections Trump safe assassination attempt

Comments

200 characters

Trump says would destroy Iran if it ‘harms’ a US election candidate

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories