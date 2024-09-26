AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sep 26, 2024

SHC moved for arrest of Israeli PM Netanyahu

NNI Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday moved for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu over his war crime in Gaza.

As per details, a plea filed by Advocate Sohail Hameed in Pakistan’s court alleged that Netanyahu and other Israeli officials are responsible for the killing of over 41,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, and the siege of Gaza.

He pleaded with the court that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has already issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

The application urged that the respondents, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary of the Cabinet, and the United Nations, be directed to comply with the arrest warrants and ensure that those responsible for war crimes are held accountable.

In May the ICC prosecutor sought Gaza war crimes arrest warrant against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC prosecutor sought arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, and Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC prosecutor is also seeking warrants for Yahya Sinwar, and two other top Hamas leaders, on charges of war crimes.

Karim Khan, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, told CNN that the charges related to the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

At least 41,391 Palestinians, a majority of them civilians, have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since the war began, according to data provided by the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. The United Nations has acknowledged these figures as reliable.

