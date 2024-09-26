AGL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

Punjab making progress leaps, bounds, claims Azma

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that every department in Punjab is making progress by leaps and bounds, while PTI has turned KPK into a barren land.

"Farmers in Punjab are receiving green tractors and tube wells are being converted to solar system. Those who shamefully speak ill of a female leader show no embarrassment; instead, they display audacity," she said. How can those who do not honour their sisters and daughters respect others' families? People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are struggling with inflation, poverty, unemployment, and terrorism, Azma added.

She said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seems very fond of hurling insults at the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In response to statements by Barrister Saif and Muzamil Aslam, Information Minister Azma Bokhari said, “CM Maryam Nawaz is providing Kissan Package, electric bikes, "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program, and scholarships to the students in Punjab. Meanwhile, colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are closing due to lack of funds.

A new NSIT is being established in Punjab. Development is ongoing in every sector of Punjab, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rapidly declining. CM Maryam Nawaz is not inclined to name terrorists. CM Punjab does not even find it appropriate to name your corrupt leader.

Names are mentioned in speeches for those who deserve it. Neither you nor your leaders deserve to be named. If they feel so hurt by being shown the reality then, why do they not feel ashamed when they indulge into using foul language about others?,” she concluded.

