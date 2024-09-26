AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 131.05 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.35%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 49.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.25%)
DGKC 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.45%)
FCCL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.84%)
FFBL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
MLCF 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
NBP 60.53 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.68%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.29 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.56%)
PRL 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,712 Increased By 43.6 (0.5%)
BR30 26,436 Increased By 170.7 (0.65%)
KSE100 82,671 Increased By 423.1 (0.51%)
KSE30 26,200 Increased By 78.9 (0.3%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-26

‘Trade finance guarantee’: Faysal Bank partners with IFC

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2024 07:06am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has announced a new strategic partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, under IFC’s Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP).

As part of this partnership, IFC will explore the possibility of establishing a trade finance guarantee facility for FBL, aimed at significantly enhancing the Bank’s trade finance programme and strengthening its ability to meet the growing needs of its clients.

This trade finance guarantee facility would enable FBL to expand its capacity for providing trade-related services to local businesses, helping them engage in international trade with greater ease and security. By leveraging IFC’s global network and expertise, this facility also has the potential to promote further growth in Pakistan’s trade sector.

To mark this milestone, a signing ceremony took place on September 25, 2024, where an Engagement Letter between FBL and IFC was signed. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, Regional Director for the Middle East, Pakistan & Afghanistan at IFC, along with his team.

On the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, appreciated IFC’s continued commitment to the Pakistan market and said Faysal Bank is pleased to partner with IFC, under their Global Trade Finance Programme, further enhancing our capacity on trade financing. The facility will act as a stepping stone into a multifaceted strategic engagement with IFC, he added.

IFC’s GTFP has been operating in Pakistan since 2005. Pakistan is now one of the top markets for the programme with total GTFP commitments of $6.6 billion since its inception and $1.4 billion in FY23.

This collaboration with IFC underscores FBL’s commitment to expanding its international trade capabilities and offering innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions to meet the evolving demands of its clients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank Group Faysal Bank Limited IFC FBL IFC GTFP Trade finance guarantee

Comments

200 characters

‘Trade finance guarantee’: Faysal Bank partners with IFC

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories