Pakistan

Bayer, AMAN join hands for better access to new contraceptive methods

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 07:32am

KARACHI: On the occasion of World Contraception Day 2024, Bayer Pakistan and the Association for Mothers & Newborns (AMAN) committed to a collaboration utilizing their combined expertise and knowledge to increase awareness about modern contraceptive methods and their safe use, for the benefit of the general population of Pakistan.

A MoU signing ceremony was held between both parties, followed by the first of multiple planned scientific sessions for doctors to be held across the country, to create awareness on how modern contraceptive methods can contribute to women’s wellness and child health.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Mirza, Country Commercial Lead, Pharmaceutical Division, Bayer Pakistan, said, “Our WCD collaboration with AMAN is well-aligned with Bayer’s global mission, Health for All, Hunger for None, as well as the company’s focus on women’s healthcare. Women’s health is in Bayer’s DNA; as a global leader in the segment, Bayer offers a wide range of contraceptive options, as well as therapies for menopause management and gynecological diseases. Additionally, Bayer intends to provide 100 million women in low-and-middle income countries with access to family planning by 2030, by funding capacity building programs and ensuring the supply of affordable modern contraceptives.”

Prof. Dr. Sadiah Ahsan Pal, Vice President AMAN, commented, ““Family planning is Pakistan's number one health priority. The progress of our nation depends on it. Not forced but by choice. Every doctor, nurse, LHV, LHW or midwife who is delivering a healthy baby holds the key to future health of that family. That family is eternally grateful and looks up to them for advice. We should counsel them properly about family planning, making informed choices to prevent unplanned pregnancy. If we do this right, we will be making a huge contribution towards the healthy progress of our nation.”

Aman Bayer Pakistan World Contraception Day 2024

