AGL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
AIRLINK 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.93%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
FCCL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.04%)
FFBL 47.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.15%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
MLCF 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 60.40 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.46%)
OGDC 145.19 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.38%)
PAEL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.13 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.41%)
PRL 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SEARL 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.03%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 56.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 8,712 Increased By 43.8 (0.51%)
BR30 26,408 Increased By 142.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 82,676 Increased By 427.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 26,199 Increased By 77.3 (0.3%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-26

UK sends troops to Cyprus anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation

Reuters Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 06:55am

LONDON: Britain is moving troops to Cyprus in position to help evacuate nationals trapped in Lebanon, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for diplomacy and an immediate ceasefire to bring Israel and Hezbollah back from the brink.

After Israeli airstrikes brought Lebanon’s deadliest day since the end of a 1975-1990 civil war, Starmer told British citizens to leave while there were still commercial flights.

“It’s very important that they hear my message, which is to leave and to leave immediately,” he told reporters.

The government said in a statement late on Tuesday that 700 troops would travel to Cyprus, bolstering its presence in the area where it already has two Royal Navy ships, aircraft and transport helicopters.

The biggest Israeli airstrikes in nearly two decades against Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement have increased fears that nearly a year of conflict in Gaza will expand into a wider war destabilising the Middle East.

“I’m calling for all parties to step back from the brink, to de-escalate,” Starmer said. “We need a ceasefire so this can be sorted out diplomatically.” Israel’s airstrikes since Monday morning have killed 569 people, including 50 children, and wounded 1,835 in Lebanon, Health Minister Firass Abiad has said.

The foreign minister said half a million people have fled their homes. Thousands of displaced people are sheltering in schools and other buildings.

Israel has said it is shifting its focus from Gaza to the northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.

UK Lebanon Cyprus

Comments

200 characters

UK sends troops to Cyprus anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories