Gas discovery in Khairpur: announcement made

KARACHI: The Sawan South Joint Venture, comprising Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) with 20 percent working interest, United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL), the Operator with 75 percent working interest, Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with 2.5 percent working interest and Sindh Energy Holding Limited (SEHL) with 2.5 percent working interest, has discovered gas from Lower Gour B Reservoir Sand of Akhiro-1 well located in district Khairpur, Sindh province.

The well was spudded-in on June 15, 2024 and has been successfully drilled down to the depth of 12,442 ft. MD, material information sent by OGDCL to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

The well was tested successfully at the rate around 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas at choke size 24/64 inches at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 4000 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi), it added.

