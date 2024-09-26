AGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 131.30 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.55%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 49.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
DGKC 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.04%)
FFBL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.17%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 128.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
NBP 60.45 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.55%)
OGDC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.41%)
PAEL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.29%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SEARL 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,707 Increased By 38.7 (0.45%)
BR30 26,408 Increased By 142.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 82,642 Increased By 393.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 26,186 Increased By 64.3 (0.25%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

Gas discovery in Khairpur: announcement made

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: The Sawan South Joint Venture, comprising Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) with 20 percent working interest, United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL), the Operator with 75 percent working interest, Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with 2.5 percent working interest and Sindh Energy Holding Limited (SEHL) with 2.5 percent working interest, has discovered gas from Lower Gour B Reservoir Sand of Akhiro-1 well located in district Khairpur, Sindh province.

The well was spudded-in on June 15, 2024 and has been successfully drilled down to the depth of 12,442 ft. MD, material information sent by OGDCL to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

The well was tested successfully at the rate around 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas at choke size 24/64 inches at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 4000 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi), it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

gas discovery Khairpur

Comments

200 characters

Gas discovery in Khairpur: announcement made

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories