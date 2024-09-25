AGL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.39%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
DCL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
DFML 50.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.71%)
DGKC 75.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.01%)
FCCL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.44%)
FFBL 47.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.63%)
FFL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.88%)
KOSM 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (8.97%)
MLCF 33.31 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.19%)
NBP 58.38 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5%)
OGDC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.64%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
PPL 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.57%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
PTC 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.34%)
SEARL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TOMCL 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.84%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,659 Increased By 67.1 (0.78%)
BR30 26,261 Increased By 364.1 (1.41%)
KSE100 82,248 Increased By 764.3 (0.94%)
KSE30 26,121 Increased By 218.9 (0.84%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin calls Zelenskiy plan to force Russia into peace a fatal mistake

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 03:24pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday called a plan by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to force Russia to make peace a fatal mistake that would have consequences for Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia wanted peace, but that it was impossible to force the issue.

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov says UN turns blind eye to Kursk incursion by Ukraine

Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that the war between Russia and Ukraine could not be calmed by talks alone and that Moscow must be forced into peace.

Russia Dmitry Peskov Volodymyr Zelenskiy United Nations Security Council

Comments

200 characters

Kremlin calls Zelenskiy plan to force Russia into peace a fatal mistake

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

At least 12 including cops injured in Quetta blast targeting police van

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

‘Employees part ways’: Siemens Pakistan announces ‘Rs556mn strategic transformation’

Mari Petroleum begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Oil steady as investors gauge impact of China’s stimulus to boost demand

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs275,500 per tola

Bangladesh Hasina’s son wants role for her party in reforms, election

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

Read more stories