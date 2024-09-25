Kremlin calls Zelenskiy plan to force Russia into peace a fatal mistake

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday called a plan by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to force Russia to make peace a fatal mistake that would have consequences for Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia wanted peace, but that it was impossible to force the issue.

Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that the war between Russia and Ukraine could not be calmed by talks alone and that Moscow must be forced into peace.