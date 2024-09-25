AGL 33.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.68%)
FM Wang Yi says China pledges ‘support’ for Iran

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2024 12:25pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi pledged to support Iran in safeguarding its security against “external forces” in a meeting with the country’s new president in New York, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Wang met President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly, Beijing said, as Israel launched more strikes against Tehran’s ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The top diplomat promised China would “always be a trustworthy partner”.

“China will continue to support Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity,” Wang said on Tuesday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Beijing also opposed “external forces interfering in Iran’s internal affairs and imposing sanctions or pressure”, he added.

Conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shia movement backed by Iran, has intensified in recent weeks.

Lebanon said Israeli strikes killed at least 558 people on Monday – the deadliest day of violence in the country since its 1975-90 civil war.

Iran, regarded by Israel as its archenemy, is an influential player in the Middle East, supporting armed groups in the region including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

China is a close partner of Iran, its largest trade partner, and a top buyer of its sanctioned oil.

Both countries have often faced Western pressure in the form of sanctions, most recently because of their stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

