AGL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.39%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
DCL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
DFML 50.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.71%)
DGKC 75.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.01%)
FCCL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.44%)
FFBL 47.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.63%)
FFL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.88%)
KOSM 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (8.97%)
MLCF 33.31 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.19%)
NBP 58.38 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5%)
OGDC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.64%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
PPL 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.57%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
PTC 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.34%)
SEARL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TOMCL 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.84%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,668 Increased By 76.1 (0.89%)
BR30 26,265 Increased By 368.9 (1.42%)
KSE100 82,248 Increased By 764.3 (0.94%)
KSE30 26,121 Increased By 218.9 (0.84%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls despite China’s stimulus plan; US crude stocks draw limits losses

Reuters Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 09:23pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday as investors reassessed whether China’s latest stimulus plans will be sufficient to boost its economy and spur fuel demand.

Still, falling crude inventories in the United States provided some support.

Brent crude futures were down $0.55, or 0.73%, at $74.62 a barrel at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $0.69, or 0.96%, at $70.87 per barrel.

Despite a slew of monetary support measures announced by China’s central bank on Tuesday, the boldest since the pandemic, analysts warned that more fiscal help was needed to boost activity in the world’s largest crude importer.

“Concerns lingered that more fiscal support would be needed to boost confidence in the Chinese economy. This uncertainty raised doubts about sustained demand growth, weighing on crude prices,” said George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI Financial Group.

Oil prices rose by about 1.7% on Tuesday after China announced sweeping interest rate cuts and more funding. But credit demand is already extremely weak, and the steps did not include any measures to shore up real economic activity.

Oil prices climb 2% on China stimulus, Middle East conflict

“Market participants (are) questioning if the latest stimulus measures by the People’s Bank of China are enough to support Chinese economic and oil demand growth,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Crude inventories in the U.S., meanwhile, fell by 4.5 million barrels to 413 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 20, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel draw. Gasoline and distillate inventories also declined last week.

“The trend of falling supplies is getting too big to ignore. We hear how bad demand can be and have mixed signals,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst with Price Futures Group. “The weakness of demand doesn’t fit with this falling inventory situation,” he added.

The intensifying conflict between Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel also supported crude prices, with cross-border rockets launched by both sides increasing fears of a wider conflict.

Although Iran’s leadership has shown restraint, an attack is probably on the cards in order to save face, but without enraging its European allies and disrupting the main oil trade routes, said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, investment analyst at brokerage XM.

Meanwhile, a hurricane threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast has changed course towards Florida and away from oil and gas-producing areas near Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Brent crude Oil WTI CHINA OIL IMPORT US WTI crude prices US Gulf Coast

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls despite China’s stimulus plan; US crude stocks draw limits losses

At least 51 killed in fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon, minister says

IMF-backed reform agenda to accelerate Pakistan’s economic growth in FY25: ADB

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 gains nearly 1% ahead of IMF board meeting

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Pakistan issues travel advisory for Lebanon

‘Employees part ways’: Siemens Pakistan announces ‘Rs556mn strategic transformation’

Mari Petroleum begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Afghanistan wants to join BRICS, says Taliban govt

Sri Lanka to begin talks with IMF to take forward $2.9bn bailout, president says

Read more stories