Opinion Print 2024-09-25

Transforming agri landscape through ICT-enabled agribusiness management

Muhammad Naeem | Manan Aslam | Zhiwen Li Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

As Pakistan is struggling to improve its falling agricultural economy, the adoption of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in agricultural enterprise management is proving to be a game changer. This innovative approach not only boosts agricultural productivity but also provides farmers with the knowledge and resources they need to make rational decisions.

One of the main benefits of ICT-enabled agribusiness management is the empowerment of smaller farmers. Smartphone applications and e-commerce platforms have made it possible for farmers to quickly access information that was previously unavailable. By offering guidance on crop selection, fertilization, irrigation and marketing techniques, these platforms assist farmers in maximizing their farm income.

Before using these methods, farmers had no idea what the marketplace was willing to pay to sell their crops. Now that farmers can negotiate better pricing and make informed decisions.

Information and communication technologies additionally help landowners reach markets more efficiently by eliminating the need for middlemen by facilitating direct contacts between buyers and farmers.

Progress of financial inclusion depends on financial technology, or FinTech. Farmers that use mobile banking services to get loans and credit facilities can invest in innovative technological solutions, infrastructure, higher quality seeds, fertilizer, and organic pesticides.

In spite of these advancements, problems persist. Lack of internet access in rural localities hinders the widespread adoption and diffusion of ICT technologies. The knowledge of technology needed for optimal use of these gadgets also exists among numerous farmers.

Addressing these issues through the provision of infrastructure support and capacity building programmes requires the cooperation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and government efforts.

The government of Pakistan has initiated several initiatives aimed at digitizing the agriculture sector after realizing the benefits of ICTs. One of the objectives of “Digital Pakistan” was to improve access to the internet in rural vicinity and strengthen farmers who use technology-driven solutions.

Agribusiness planning facilitated by information and communication technologies is an essential element of a sustainable future in Pakistan’s attempts to enhance its agricultural sector. In order to cope up with food security, improvise the economy, and raise people out of poverty, the nation must provide farmers with the appropriate information and resources.

As long as technology and training are continued to be invested in the country’s agriculture sector, it has an opportunity to become more efficient, successful, and productive.

The government expenditure for internet infrastructure should be prioritised in order to consistently provide internet access in rural areas.

The government should encourage telecom companies to expand their outreach. Greater connectivity will allow additional farmers to effectively use ICT tools, bridging the digital divide and encouraging greater agricultural innovation and in this way digital inclusion will be accelerated among the rural masses.

Provide specialized training programmes with a focus on digital literacy and the use of certain agro-based apps. These projects should be developed in collaboration with NGOs and local agricultural extension groups to ensure that they meet the needs of farmers.

Farmers with the necessary skills can harvest the true benefits of information and communication technologies (ICTs), leading to improved farming practices and higher economic gains.

(Muhammad Naeem, Manan Aslam and Zhiwen Li are affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China/Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, Pakistan/Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Pakistan)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

