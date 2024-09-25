AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
AIRLINK 130.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.51%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
DFML 48.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.93%)
DGKC 74.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.86%)
FCCL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
FFBL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.33%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.27%)
MLCF 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.43%)
NBP 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.44%)
OGDC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.27%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,638 Increased By 46 (0.54%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 153.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 81,828 Increased By 344.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 26,003 Increased By 100 (0.39%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-25

OPEC rolls out global oil outlook to 2050

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LONDON: OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand for the medium and long term in an annual outlook, citing growth led by India, Africa and the Middle East and a slower shift to electric vehicles and cleaner fuels.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2024 World Oil Outlook published on Tuesday, sees demand growing for a longer period than other forecasters like BP and the International Energy Agency, which see oil use peaking this decade.

A longer period of rising consumption would be a boost for OPEC, whose 12 members depend on oil income. In support of its view, OPEC said it expected more push back on “ambitious” clean energy targets, and cited plans by several global carmakers to scale down electrification goals.

“There is no peak oil demand on the horizon,” OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais wrote in the foreword to the report being launched in Brazil, a non-member of OPEC with which the group is seeking to form closer ties.

“Over the past year, there has been further recognition that the world can only phase in new energy sources at scale when they are genuinely ready.”

OPEC expects world oil demand to reach 118.9 million barrels a day (bpd) by 2045, around 2.9 million bpd higher than expected in last year’s report. The report rolled out its timeline to 2050 and expects demand to hit 120.1 million bpd by then.

That’s far above other 2050 forecasts from the industry. BP projects oil use will peak in 2025 and decline to 75 million bpd in 2050. Exxon Mobil expects oil demand to stay above 100 million bpd through 2050, similar to today’s level.

OPEC Oil prices Oil Global oil

Comments

200 characters

OPEC rolls out global oil outlook to 2050

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories