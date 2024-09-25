JI says will organise nationwide sit-ins on thoroughfares on 29th

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced nationwide sit-ins on main roads on September 29 to protest the government’s failure to implement the Rawalpindi Agreement.

While talking to reporters at Mansoorah on Tuesday, he said that the 45-day deadline for the agreement expired on September 23, yet the government has failed to provide any relief to the public. He stated that the JI will conduct a public referendum from October 23 to October 27, advocating for a boycott of electricity bills, and will announce its future course of action accordingly.

He further emphasized that the JI is also considering options such as a wheel-jam strike and a long march towards Islamabad to compel the government to provide relief to the public on power bills.

He demanded a uniform electricity tariff, the cancellation of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and an end to the luxurious lifestyles enjoyed by the ruling elite at the expense of state resources. He called for imposing taxes on feudal lords, providing tax relief to salaried individuals, and abolishing unjust taxes on the trading community.

Hafiz Naeem asserted that the JI believes the ruling parties came to power through rigging. However, since they are currently in authority, the JI will continue to pressure the government to ensure relief for the masses.

Hafiz Naeem expresses his full support for the recent Supreme Court judgment on special seats. He rejected the government’s proposed constitutional amendment and urged opposition parties to do the same. He also called for the release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan.

Moreover, he announced that the JI would observe Palestine and Lebanon Solidarity Week from October 7, with a Gaza Million March scheduled in Karachi on October 6, followed by nationwide protests on October 7. He urged the government to officially observe October 7 as a national day of solidarity with the people of Palestine and their freedom fighters. He appealed to the nation to take to the streets at 12 noon on October 7 to express their solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Hafiz Naeem held a handful of influential families responsible for the country’s current state, pointing out that only 4% of growers own 40% of the agricultural land in Pakistan. He stressed that the nation’s condition cannot be improved without addressing the corrupt elite.

He suggested that the government reduce petrol prices to Rs150 per liter, as the international market price of oil has already dropped to $70 per barrel.

Responding to a question, he remarked that politicians and political parties that have historically sought support from the military establishment are responsible for its interference in political matters. He emphasized that a peaceful mass movement is essential for the strengthening of democracy, and the JI is actively striving towards this goal. He also criticized the Election Commission, describing it as partisan and incapable of fulfilling its duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024