Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Published 25 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms, Israel’s latest military aggression against Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians.

“This act of aggression against the Republic of Lebanon is a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law. It is a dangerous escalation that has further endangered peace and security in an already volatile region,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

She added that Pakistan reaffirms its full support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and for their right to live in peace and security.

“We call upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account for its alarming adventurism in the region and its acts of aggression and genocide,” she added.

