PIA bidding likely to be shown live

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Privatisation secretary informed a parliamentarians’ panel that on completion of Pakistan International Airlines Company (PIAC) buy-side due diligence, the bidding process will be shown on live media on October 1, 2024, after the approval of the Cabinet.

The contract with the contract wining company/ consortia will be finalised.

The committee was assured that the rights of the employees of the company will be protected during the privatisation process.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Privatization was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Sattar.

The committee constituted the Sub-Committee with Sehar Kamran as Convener and two-members, Sofia Saeed Shah and Saba Sadiq.

The terms of reference are to look into the reasons of decline of PIAC and submit its report to the Committee.

