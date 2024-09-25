Democracy, human rights: President, PM underline importance of newspapers

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has called on newspapers to champion democratic values, raise awareness of socio-economic issues, and promote tolerance, interfaith harmony, patriotism, and respect for human rights.

The president, in his message on the National Newspaper Readership Day being observed on Wednesday (September 25), urged newspapers to play their role in promoting moral, ethical, and democratic values in the society.

He further asked the newspapers to educate the people about socio-economic issues as well as promote tolerance, inter-faith harmony, patriotism, civic responsibility, and respect for human rights.

Extending heartfelt congratulations to the All-Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on the National Newspaper Readership Day, Zardari emphasized that newspapers were vital for raising political awareness, informing citizens about their rights and responsibilities, and aiding them in making informed decisions.

“In today’s fast-paced digital age, where misinformation and fake news can go viral rapidly, the role of newspapers has become even more critical. Newspapers need to provide accurate and well-researched news to discourage fake news by using modern information technology. Their role in promoting facts over sensationalism is essential to counter the spread of false information,” he stressed.

A responsible press, President Zardari said, “upholds the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and balance in reporting news. A responsible press not only provides a platform for marginalized voices to be heard but also generates healthy discussion among the stakeholders on important issues. It is, therefore, imperative that the press must play a constructive role in guiding and educating the people on important issues.”

The president said on the day, it was vital to reaffirm support for a free and responsible press, which was essential for the proper functioning of democracy and for influencing public opinion on both national and international matters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged every individual to adopt the habit of newspaper reading citing it as a key to combating fake news and fostering a culture of responsible citizenship.

The prime minister, in his message on the National Newspaper Day being observed on Wednesday (September 25), also called for strengthening the role of newspapers in the daily life and support the invaluable institution so it could continue to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

He said the power of a well-informed society could not be underestimated. “It is through informed citizens that we can build a stronger, more resilient Pakistan.”

The prime minister highlighted that in the contemporary world, the relevance of print media had become even more significant. “While social media has revolutionized the way we access information, it has also raised challenges in the form of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.”

He said newspapers, with their established editorial standards and rigorous fact-checking process, continued to serve as a reliable source of information in a time of digital noise and confusion.

“They provide a level of accountability that is often missing in online spaces, ensuring that truth is not compromised,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said, “On this National Newspaper Day, we recognize and celebrate the indispensable contribution of newspapers as a cornerstone of our democracy.”

He emphasized that throughout history, the narratives crafted by the press had played a transformative role in shaping public discourse. In times of intellectual and ideological awakening, newspapers had served as catalysts, igniting passion and awareness by providing reliable information to the masses.

He said, “Reflecting on our own journey, during the pivotal moments of Pakistan’s independence movement, newspapers became the powerful voice of our nation’s founders, uniting the Muslim community across South Asia.

“In the years that followed, these vital publications have continually demonstrated their commitment to fostering democracy, safeguarding our constitutional values, and supporting transparency.”

The prime minister said in an age where disinformation was rampant, newspapers continued to offer well-researched and fact-based news, ensuring people’s access to authentic information. The importance of print media had not diminished with the rise of social media and online platforms.