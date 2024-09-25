Pakistan, Iran to form sub-committee to resolve customs-related issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran Tuesday agreed to form a sub-committee to resolve customs duty related issues between the customs authorities of two brotherly countries.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan HE Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Rashid Mahmood Langrial today (Tuesday) at FBR HQs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to customs, cross border trade and management for smooth flow of bilateral trade between the two countries. They agreed to remove the irritants in the bilateral trade to tap the true trade potential for increased economic activity between the two neighbours. It was agreed to form a sub-committee to further deliberate upon and resolve customs-related issues between the two brotherly countries.

