15 killed in Pakistan tribal clashes

PESHAWAR: At least 15 people have been killed in clashes between two tribes in northwestern Pakistan, a local official said Tuesday, as a deadly feud over land is reignited.

With heavy weapons including mortar shells, the violence hit Kurram district near the border with Afghanistan where the same tribes fought in July.

“The conflict, initially over land, involves two tribes – one Sunni and the other Shia – which has turned the dispute into a sectarian clash,” a senior administrative official stationed in Kurram told AFP on condition of anonymity.

He said 15 people had been killed since Saturday.

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

The Associated Press of Pakistan, the official news agency, reported around twenty other people had been wounded.

The Kurram district, formerly a semi-autonomous area, has a history of bloody clashes.

The last clashes in July killed 35 people and ended only after a jirga (tribal council) called a ceasefire, with officials attempting to broker a new truce.