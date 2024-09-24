AGL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.42%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DCL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
DFML 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.89%)
DGKC 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.56%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.69%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.17%)
MLCF 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
NBP 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.61%)
OGDC 139.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 107.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 8,601 Decreased By -21 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,897 Decreased By -318.9 (-1.22%)
KSE100 81,484 Decreased By -366.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,903 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.29%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Diamond necklace valued at up to $2.8mn heads to auction

Reuters Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 03:15pm

LONDON: A rare diamond necklace with possible links to former French queen consort Marie Antoinette is to be auctioned in November with a price estimate of up to $2.8 million.

The 18th century jewel, weighing 300 carats, was made in the decade before the 1789 French Revolution and was last seen in public in 1973 before being sold into a private collection.

Made up of three rows of diamonds with diamond tassels at each end, the piece went on public display for the first time in 50 years on Monday at Sotheby’s London showrooms.

Rare pink diamond worth $35mn set for auction in New York

“Diamonds were always repurposed and because the mines of Golconda in India went extinct at the end of the 18th century, most of the 18th century jewels, in order to keep with fashion, were broken up,” Andres White Correal, Chairman and Head of the Royal and Noble Sales at Sotheby’s for Europe and the Middle East, told Reuters.

“So to have an 18th century jewel intact of this magnitude, size and the importance of the diamonds, is exceptionally rare.”

It is thought some of its diamonds may have come from the infamous “Affair of the Diamond Necklace” piece that tarnished the reputation of Marie Antoinette, the unpopular last queen consort of France before the French Revolution.

The necklace did belong to the Marquesses of Anglesey, an Anglo-Welsh aristocratic family, with members wearing it to the coronations of King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

The necklace will be offered for sale at Sotheby’s ‘Royal & Noble Jewels’ sale in Geneva on Nov. 11.

London Sotheby's

Comments

200 characters

Diamond necklace valued at up to $2.8mn heads to auction

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

KSE-100 sees selling pressure

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs10bn in tech-focused subsidiary

TOMCL secures $12mn beef export deal with China

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Oil prices climb on fresh China stimulus, Middle East tensions

New record high: gold price hits Rs273,000 per tola in Pakistan

IMF says ready for talks with Sri Lanka’s new leftist government

‘Over-reliance on imports from China’: NA panel speaks about the challenge

Read more stories