AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.75%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.26%)
FFL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
MLCF 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.35%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.51%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.76%)
PPL 107.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.43%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.67%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 8,548 Decreased By -73.9 (-0.86%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -445.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 81,360 Decreased By -490.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 25,803 Decreased By -174.3 (-0.67%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar Airways suspends Beirut flights until Wednesday

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2024 11:11am

DOHA: Qatar Airways said Tuesday it had suspended flights to Beirut until Wednesday as tensions escalated between Israel and Hezbollah in the deadliest bombardment in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.

“Due to the ongoing situation in Lebanon, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport until September 25,” the Qatari national carrier said in a statement.

“The safety of our passengers remains our highest priority,” it added.

Israeli air strikes on Lebanon killed at least 492 people on Monday, including 35 children, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

The cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah began last October after Hamas and other Palestinian militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes kill at least 492, residents flee from south

Last week, Qatar Airways announced a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on its Beirut flights after communications device explosions, blamed on Israel, killed 37 people and wounded thousands over two days.

Germany’s Lufthansa, Air France and Delta Air Lines of the United States have also suspended flights to Beirut in recent days with some carriers’ services to Israel and Iran also affected.

Qatar Airways Hezbollah MENA Israeli strike Israeli airstrike Beirut flights

Comments

200 characters

Qatar Airways suspends Beirut flights until Wednesday

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Xi greets Shehbaz

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Read more stories