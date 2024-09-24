AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.75%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.26%)
FFL 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
MLCF 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.35%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.51%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 107.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.43%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.67%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 8,551 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -445.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 81,409 Decreased By -441.2 (-0.54%)
KSE30 25,820 Decreased By -157.1 (-0.6%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits two-month high on US rate cut momentum, improving China demand

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024 10:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices rose on Tuesday on continued momentum of the U.S. interest rate cut last week and improving demand in top consumer China, which is supported by stimulus measures and rising seasonal consumption.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1% at $9,647.50 per metric ton by 0343 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 18 at $9,649 earlier in the session.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.2% to 76,310 yuan ($10,805.72) a ton.

The premium to import copper into China was last at $65 a ton, rebounding from a discount of $20 a ton in May. SHFE copper inventories were last at 164,938 tons, the lowest since Feb. 8.

China’s copper consumption is usually stronger from late September and until December.

“Demand in the past several weeks has been good. Wire rod production in September was quite good because price was low,” said CRU analyst He Tianyu, pointing to strong home appliances and electric vehicles output, and increasing grid investment.

London copper climbs on better China demand, lower stocks

“(But) people are still not sure whether the peak season has come because copper price has bounced back recently,” He added.

“SHFE inventory has been declining quite sharply. I expect copper demand and price to improve in the fourth quarter.”

China’s central bank announced broad monetary stimulus and property market support measures on Tuesday. The country has also been providing supportive policies for home appliances, and EVs.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates last week, and could introduce more cuts over the next year, which could weigh on the dollar, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium increased 0.8% to $2,515.50 a ton, zinc rose 1.5% to $2,927.50, nickel edged up 0.2% at $16,580, lead advanced 0.5% to $2,068 and tin was 0.3% higher at $32,405.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.7% to 19,965 yuan a ton, nickel climbed 0.7% to 126,100 yuan, zinc increased 0.9% to 23,895 yuan, lead rose 1.5% to 16,645 yuan, and tin advanced 1% to 261,790 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits two-month high on US rate cut momentum, improving China demand

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Xi greets Shehbaz

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Read more stories