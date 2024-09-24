AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.75%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.26%)
FFL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
MLCF 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.35%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.51%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.76%)
PPL 107.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.43%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.67%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 8,551 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -445.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 81,409 Decreased By -441.2 (-0.54%)
KSE30 25,820 Decreased By -157.1 (-0.6%)
South Korean stocks flat after 5-day rally, investors weigh further US rate cuts

  • KOSPI fell 2.46 points, or 0.09%, to 2,599.55
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024 10:07am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares were trading almost flat on Tuesday after five straight sessions of gains, while investors saw scope for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and China unveiled stimulus measures. The won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI fell 2.46 points, or 0.09%, to 2,599.55 by 02:07 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.16% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.30%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.77%.

Hyundai Motor added 0.20% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.29%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.96% and down 0.70%, respectively.

China’s central bank will cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points and further reduce key interest rates to support a recovery in prices, its governor Pan Gongsheng said.

South Korean stocks close higher with key US inflation data in focus

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers said on Monday their large half-point rate cut last week was meant to try to sustain what they see as an emerging and healthy balance in the economy, with inflation headed towards the Fed’s target rate and unemployment near the level consistent with stable prices.

Of the total 934 traded issues, 426 shares advanced, while 423 declined.

The won was quoted at 1,334.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,334.8.

The KOSPI has fallen 2.12% so far this year, and gained 3.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The won has lost 3.5% against the dollar this year.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 106.30.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.838%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.001%.

