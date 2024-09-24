AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.75%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.26%)
FFL 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
MLCF 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.35%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.51%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 107.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.43%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.67%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 8,551 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -445.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 81,409 Decreased By -441.2 (-0.54%)
KSE30 25,820 Decreased By -157.1 (-0.6%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise on fresh China stimulus, Middle East tensions

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024 09:48am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on news of fresh monetary stimulus from top importer China, and concerns escalating tensions in the Middle East could hit supply from the key producing region, while a major hurricane loomed over the U.S., the world’s biggest crude producer.

Brent crude futures for November were up 69 cents, or 0.93%, at $74.59 a barrel at 0330 GMT. U.S. WTI crude futures for November rose 74 cents, or 1.05%, to $71.11.

Both contracts closed lower on Monday as demand worries took precedence in investors’ minds after disappointing euro zone business activity and on lingering concerns about Chinese fuel consumption.

“WTI has gained this morning after China moved to lower its key lending rates. The crude oil market has been looking desperately towards Chinese authorities for further easing measures to counter the economic slowdown,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

“Today’s announcement will go some way to removing downside risks to the crude oil price,” added Sycamore.

China’s central bank announced broad monetary stimulus and property market support measures to revive an economy grappling with strong deflationary pressures.

Oil edges higher on Middle East tensions, storm worries

Governor Pan Gongsheng said the central bank will cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points and further reduce key interest rates, and further policy easing was on the cards later this year.

In the Middle East, Israel’s military said it launched airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Monday, which Lebanese authorities said had killed 492 people and sent tens of thousands fleeing for safety in the country’s deadliest day in decades.

Israel and Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group based in Lebanon, exchanged fire after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded last week. The attack was widely blamed on Israel.

“The oil market has been concerned that rising tensions in the region were dragging the OPEC oil producer closer to engagement,” said ANZ bank said in a note, referring to Iran.

“Traders are also keeping an eye on the weather. The U.S. Gulf Coast is at risk of a hurricane strike by the end of the week as a patch of turbulent weather in the Atlantic consolidates.”

U.S. oil producers were scrambling on Monday to evacuate staff from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms as the second major hurricane in two weeks was predicted to tear through offshore oil producing fields. Several oil companies paused some production.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude Brent crude oil Brent crude oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices rise on fresh China stimulus, Middle East tensions

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Xi greets Shehbaz

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Read more stories