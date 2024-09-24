Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Lt-Gen Asim Malik made chief of ISI

Nuzhat Nazar Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Asim Malik has been appointed as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.

He will assume his new responsibilities on September 30 after replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the country’s spymaster.

Currently serving as the Adjutant General at the GHQ, Lieutenant General Asim has previously commanded an infantry division in Balochistan and an infantry brigade in Waziristan.

He belongs to 80th long course and he is also a recipient of the Sword of Honour in his course.

He has served as the Chief Instructor at the National Defence University (NDU) and an instructor at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

Lieutenant General Asim is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies.

He has also previously worked at the Military Operations Directorate.

ISPR ISI Lieutenant General Asim Malik

