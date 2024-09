KARACHI: Qist Bazaar, Pakistan’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech startup, has secured $3.2 million in its Series A funding round.

Qist Bazaar, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as a Non-bank Financial Company (NBFC), provides installment-based payment solutions to unbanked and under-banked segments of the population.

